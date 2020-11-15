Switzerland budgets CHF24.5 million for Security Council candidacy

Switzerland’s candidacy for one of the ten non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council was officially submitted in 2011 Keystone

Switzerland intends to invest CHF24.5 million ($26.8 million) to support its candidacy and its seat on the UN Security Council for 2023 and 2024.

This content was published on November 15, 2020 - 17:53

Keystone-SDA/ts

A foreign ministry spokesman, confirming a report in Le Matin Dimanche newspaper, added that the ministry was creating 25 posts for the UN mandate. The CHF24.5 million – four-fifths of which is to be redistributed within the foreign ministry – is to be raised between 2020 and 2025.

Switzerland’s candidacy for one of the ten non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council was officially submitted in 2011. The Security Council consists of 15 members, five of whom are permanent.

So far, Malta and Switzerland are competing for the two non-permanent seats that will become vacant in the Western regional group. The election will take place in June 2022.

At the end of October, the government presented the Swiss candidacy in New York with the slogan “A Plus for Peace”. A non-permanent seat on the highest UN body would enable Switzerland to “defend its foreign policy objectives and share its experience as a bridge-builder”, the government said.