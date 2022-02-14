Switzerland orders relatives of Kiev embassy staff to return home

Ukrainian civilians are being trained to use weapons as fears of a Russian invasion escalate. Keystone / Alexander Chekmenyov

The Swiss embassy in Kiev will remain open despite threats of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but relatives of embassy staff have been told to return home.

The latest Ukraine travel advice, issued on MondayExternal link, also advises against tourist and non-urgent trips due to current tensions with Russia.

A host of other countries, including the United States, Britain, Germany, Australia and Italy, have recommended that their nationals leave Ukraine. But Switzerland has stopped short of giving this advice to the 257 Swiss currently residing in the country. Individuals must decide for themselves whether to stay in Ukraine.

The Swiss embassy in Kiev will remain open as a point of contact for Swiss citizens. A number of non-essential embassy staff have already opted to return home.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have increased in recent days. This follows the massing of 100,000 Russian troops on the border and naval exercises in the Black Sea.

Diplomatic efforts to avoid a conflict, including meetings between Russian and US diplomats in GenevaExternal link, have failed to ease tensions.

"Switzerland is watching the increasing tensions on the Ukrainian border and danger of a military escalation with great concern," the Swiss foreign ministry said on Monday.

The statement added that Switzerland continues to campaign for a peaceful resolution and repeated calls for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to play an active role in ensuring security in the region.

