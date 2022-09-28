Test hackers fail to breach Swiss Post’s e-voting system

Some 3,400 hackers tried to find holes in the Swiss Post e-voting system © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Not one hacker managed to penetrate the Swiss Post’s e-voting system during a security test, according to Swiss Post. The system withstood 60,000 attacks.

This content was published on September 28, 2022 - 11:11

Keystone-SDA/ts

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Teste com hackers não consegue violar sistema de votação eletrônica dos Correios da Suíça

Some 3,400 hackers probed the system to find security gaps, Swiss Post said on Wednesday. No findings of medium, major or critical severity were received. One finding had a severity level of low. Swiss Post said this did not affect any safety-relevant aspects but was fixed.

In the so-called intrusion test, so-called ethical hackers targeted the outer protective shell of the e-voting infrastructure for the first time.

The e-voting system is currently being reviewed by the federal government. At the beginning of 2021, experts tested the beta version of the system. The federal government’s audit reports from April 2022 found that the Swiss Post's e-voting system had been significantly improvedExternal link but still had shortcomings.

During a previous intrusion test in 2019 a major bug was identified in the Swiss Post’s e-voting system. Hackers reported the flaw to Swiss authorities.

The e-voting system should be available to interested cantons next year.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative