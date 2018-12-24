Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Promoting diversity Swiss parliamentarians invited to speak more languages

Swiss parliament in Bern

German, French and Italian are already spoken at the Swiss parliament in Bern, but German normally dominates.

(Keystone)

Members of the Swiss parliament and civil servants are being invited to speak another language for a day in September next year, as part of efforts to promote diversity. 

German, French and Italian are already spoken in the national parliament, but Helvetia Latina, the organisation that promotes cultural and linguistic diversity within the government administration, wants to boost multilingualism. German speakers could, for example speak French for a day, whilst francophones might speak Italian and italophones could speak German.

+ Read more about Switzerland's languages

Helvetia Latina suggests that this take place on a voluntary, informal basis on the European day of languagesexternal link, September 26. The discussions should be mostly in French or Italian, because German normally dominates, says Helvetia Latina president Jacques-André Maire, a Social Democrat parliamentarian from canton Neuchâtel. 

He said the idea already has support in parliament and awaits only a green light from the government. Maire expects this to be a formality since he says the idea came from incoming Swiss President Ueli Maurer.

Keystone-SDA/jc

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters