Should airport security be outsourced to private companies? (Keystone)

Workers of a company tasked with handling baggage and passenger security have denounced the stressful conditions at Geneva Airport.

Four employees of Custodio have presented a long list of complaints, including pressure from management, missed break times, extended picket services, unassigned missions, imposed vacation dates, invasion of privacy, inadequate restroom facilities, and sick leave without pay.

The union that supports them said that airport security should be the responsibility of the state.

The employees said that they are exhausted and fear that one day there may be a serious problem.

“There is no communication from our employer,” said one employee, who wants to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, according to Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.

The union has regularly alerted Canton Geneva’s office of labour inspection and relations, but without success, according to the same source.

The news agency report said that the person in charge of Custodio in Geneva was not available for comment.

According to the Swiss public services union, SSP, “it is undeniable that job and passenger security is not ensured”.

The SSP is counting on a bill introduced in June by parliamentarian Christian Dandrès, a Social Democrat, to change the situation.

This bill, which is to be discussed in committee, aims to stop the outsourcing of security tasks at Geneva Airport.

It was filed in the wake of the public procurement contracts awarded by Geneva Airport in the field of security.

Switzerland’s Attorney General opened proceedings for passive and active corruption and unfair management in May. This led to to the arrest of the head of security at Geneva Airport.





