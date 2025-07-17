Lausanne scientists create 3D-printed elephant robot

Disclaimer: not a real elephant. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Researchers at the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have succeeded in creating a robot elephant using a 3D-printable lattice structure.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Robot éléphant conçu avec une méthode d’impression 3D bio-inspirée Original Read more: Robot éléphant conçu avec une méthode d’impression 3D bio-inspirée

Using a simple foam, the programmable structure manages to reproduce all the diversity of biological tissues, from a flexible trunk to a rigid bone, EPFL wrote on ThursdayExternal link.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It is extremely difficult to reproduce musculoskeletal diversity in robotics. The EPFL team led by Josie Hughes addressed this by developing a lattice structure that combines the diversity of biological tissues with robotic control and precision.

The lattice, made from simple foam, is made of individual units, or cells, that can be programmed to take various shapes and positions. The cells can assume more than a million different configurations and can be combined to produce infinite geometric variations.

“We used our programmable technique to build a musculoskeletal-inspired elephant robot with a soft trunk that can twist, bend and rotate, as well as more rigid hip, knee, and foot joints,” explains postdoctoral researcher Qinghua Guan said in the press release.

More Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born The country is known for its watches, chocolate and pharma industry. But in recent years Switzerland has also become a leader in robotics research. Read more: Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

As well as modulating the shape of each cell, the scientists can also programme their position in the lattice. This second dimension of programming allows them to rotate and move each cell along its axis.

Cells can even be superimposed on each other to create entirely new combinations, giving the resulting lattice an even wider range of mechanical properties. A lattice cube with four superimposed cells can provide around 4 million possible configurations.

For this elephant model, this dual programming capability enabled the fabrication of several types of tissue, including a sliding plane joint (found in the small bones of the paw), a flexing uniaxial joint (in the knee) and a bidirectional flexing biaxial joint (in the toes).

More

More Moon robots learn to walk – in Zurich This content was published on Scientists in Switzerland are developing robots that will one day explore the Moon or Mars. Read more: Moon robots learn to walk – in Zurich

The team was also able to reproduce the complex movement of the elephant’s muscular trunk by designing separate lattice sections dedicated to torsional, flexural and rotational movements, while maintaining smooth and continuous transitions between them, according to this work published in the journal Science Advances.

“Like honeycomb, the strength-to-weight ratio of the lattice can be very high, enabling very lightweight and efficient robots. The open foam structure is well-suited for motion in fluids, and even offers potential for including other materials, like sensors, within the structure to provide further intelligence to foams,” Hughes said.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch