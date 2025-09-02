Fossil uncovered in southern Switzerland of prehistoric aquatic reptile

The body profile of the approximately 60-centimetre-long animal indicates a highly developed musculature in the front legs and the front part of the ribcage, the researchers said. Keystone-SDA

During excavations in Meride, southern Switzerland, researchers from the Ticino natural history museum discovered for the first time an aquatic reptile of the genus Lariosaurus with preserved skin. The find provides new clues into the animal's anatomy, including its swimming behaviour.

The body profile of the approximately 60-centimetre-long animal indicates a highly developed musculature in the front legs and the front part of the ribcage, the researchers explain in a paper published in the Swiss Journal of Palaeontology. This led them to conclude that the Lariosaurus had a swimming style comparable to that of today’s sea lion.

Furthermore, the shape of the scales is recognisable in some areas of the fossil, which in turn resemble those of today’s crocodiles. The Ticino authorities shared these observations in a statement on Tuesday.

The fossil was discovered during an excavation carried out by the Cantonal Museum of Natural History in 2023 along the Gaggiolo stream near Meride. The site is located in the UNESCO heritage site of Monte San Giorgio, which is known for its marine fossils. According to the authorities, this is the first discovery of a Lariosaurus in Switzerland, a reptile that lived in the Middle Triassic around 240 million years ago.

In addition to researchers from the museum, a professor of palaeontology from the University of Insubria in Varese and a doctoral student from the University of Turin were also involved in the study, the authorities added. They said the Cantonal Museum of Natural History plays an important role in the exploration of Monte San Giorgio.

