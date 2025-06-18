Riksbank Cuts Key Rate and Signals Potential for More Easing

(Bloomberg) — Sweden’s central bank lowered borrowing costs by a quarter point, resuming attempts to jump-start growth in the biggest Nordic economy, and said even more easing is possible.

The Riksbank cut its key rate to 2%, the lowest level in 2 1/2 years, according to a statement on Wednesday. The move was expected by 17 of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, with the rest forecasting no change. The central bank’s rate path indicates a trough in the first quarter at just under 1.9%.

“The forecast for the policy rate entails some probability of another cut this year,” officials said. “New information shows that growth in the Swedish economy is weak, at the same time as unemployment remains high.”

The krona fell 0.4% to 11.02 per euro, hitting its lowest in more than a month after the announcement, and traders added easing bets, pricing in 15 basis points of further cuts by September and 20 points by November, according to overnight swaps data.

The policy statement represents a turnaround for Riksbank officials who as recently as March suggested they were done with cuts to borrowing costs, which began in May last year. The shift follows a darkening of the outlook as trade war woes have drained optimism and as output in the export-dependent Nordic nation surprisingly contracted in the first quarter.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The Riksbank’s June decision had a dovish tilt – it cut rates as expected but also opened the door to more easing later in the year. For now, we maintain our view that the central bank will hold its policy rate at 2% over the medium term – there are upside risks to inflation from the tension in the Middle East and we think growth is likely to recover more swiftly than the central bank expects. Still, the risks to our view are in one direction – if activity fails to pick up another cut is likely, probably in September.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

The Riksbank cut its forecast for economic growth in 2025 to 1.2% from 1.9% and left its expectation for 2026 unchanged at 2.4%. The central bank projected CPIF inflation, a measure of price growth excluding the effects of interest-rate changes, of 2.4% this year and 1.7% next year, lower than previously estimated.

While rising real wages for households help boost economic prospects, “the recovery is proceeding more slowly than expected,” the rate setters said. “Overall, the outlook for inflation and economic activity suggests some easing of monetary policy.”

The krona has gained more than 4% versus the euro so far this year, and has surged 16% against the dollar, as the currency has been a big beneficiary of the greenback’s selloff. It has also been supported on the view that Sweden’s economy will benefit from increased fiscal spending in the rest of Europe.

The Swedish announcement comes as neighboring Norway’s Norges Bank and the Bank of England are both expected to hold rates steady on Thursday. The Swiss National Bank is seen cutting rates on the same day to ward off flows into the franc.

