The Swiss ship Viking Sigyn, anchored in Budapest after the fatal accident

(Keystone / Peter Lakatos)

At least seven people are dead after their boat collided with a Swiss luxury steamer on the River Donau in Budapest, Hungary, late on Wednesday night.

Another 19 people are still missing, most of them tourists from South Korea. There were 33 passengers and two crew members on board the "Hableany" when it collided with the "Viking Sigyn", which belongs to Basel-based Viking River Cruises. As of Thursday morning there had been no comment from the company, reported Swiss public television, SRFexternal link.

The cause of the boat crash is unclear. Heavy rain has hindered the search efforts, but seven passengers have been rescued.

