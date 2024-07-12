Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia does not rule anything regarding possible resumption of Black Sea grain deal, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia does not rule out any scenarios regarding possible resumption of the now-defunct Black Sea grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

On Thursday Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, speaking after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said that among other topics they had discussed navigational security in the Black Sea, including the grain deal.

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had already said that Moscow is open to discussing the possible revival of the grain deal, but only as a part of a broader complex of issues.

