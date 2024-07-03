Russian missile strike kills one in Ukraine’s Poltava region

1 minute

(Reuters) – A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Poltava region on Wednesday killed one person and injured three others, the regional governor said.

“For the third day in a row, the Russians are attacking the Poltava region,” Filip Pronin said on Telegram. One person was in severe condition, he added.

Ukraine’s air force said it downed a Russian missile, identified as an Х-59/69 type, over the region. But debris damaged a school and kindergarten, according to Pronin.