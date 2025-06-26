S&P 500 Just a Few Points Away From Record Close: Markets Wrap

8 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A mixed batch of economic data failed to stop the S&P 500 from pushing within a striking distance of a record high, with Treasury yields falling alongside the dollar amid growing bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The US equity benchmark hovered near 6,130 and is now just a few points away from its Feb. 19 closing peak of 6,144.15. Banks led gains on Thursday as a veteran industry analyst said said that as long as there’s no recession, it’s “game on” for the stocks. Micron Technology Inc. gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, but the chipmaker shares faded as some investors expected more.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

A rally in short-dated Treasuries gathered pace as a raft of economic data on balance favored wagers on as many as three Fed cuts this year. Traders continued to expect officials to slash rates in September – with two cuts fully priced in by year-end. A third cut is about half priced in. The greenback hit the lowest since 2022.

US consumer spending grew in the first quarter at the weakest pace since the onset of the pandemic. As a result, gross domestic product declined at a downwardly revised 0.5% annualized rate. Recurring applications for unemployment benefits rose to the highest since November 2021 – but initial claims decreased.

“The takeaway from this morning’s mixed data is that the economy is slowing, but remains resilient,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “While the numbers as a whole don’t necessarily make a compelling case for bulls or bears, for the time being, the market appears fixated on tech strength and the S&P 500’s potential return to record levels.”

Indeed, Wall Street’s renewed push to record highs reflects confidence in artificial intelligence-fueled corporate expansion and economic resilience, with investors setting aside recent geopolitical fears.

“While it’s very encouraging to see stocks back near record highs, there are plenty of questions on the next catalyst needed to propel stocks further from here,” said said Paul Stanley at Granite Bay Wealth Management. “In mid-July, earnings season begins, and that will act as a more concrete gauge on how companies have grappled with tariff uncertainty during the months of April and May, which were months with extreme headline risk.”

Bret Kenwell at eToro says investors want to see two things come out of the second quarter: Better-than-expected earnings growth and a rebound to positive annualized GDP growth.

“If the latter is achieved, the US will avoid the technical definition of a recession,” Kenwell said. “Further, if management tells a good story about the consumer and current business trends, it should give investors further reassurance.”

Meantime, a report that President Donald Trump is considering naming Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s successor well before the end of his term also drew investor attention The Wall Street Journal said Trump may reveal his pick to run the central bank by September or October.

“Messaging from a dovish incoming Chair could potentially overshadow the hawkish skew to Powell’s wait-and-see signals,” said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets. “That certainly appears to be how the market is interpreting the risks as evidenced by the grinding bid for Treasuries.”

The Fed is an institution that will continue carrying out its tasks, but if its independence were in question, then the financial markets will quickly protest, Russell Brownback, a portfolio manager at BlackRock Inc., said on Bloomberg Television Thursday.

“I don’t think the independence of the Fed is in jeopardy,” he said. “I think the markets would protest any kind of degradation of that independence very quickly.”

As the US stock market nears a fresh all-time high, retail investors are piling into equities after a muted stretch.

The group purchased a net $3.2 billion of stocks in the five-day period through Wednesday’s close, according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. quantitative and derivative strategist Emma Wu.

That marks a sharp reversal from the lull over the prior week, she said in a report.

Stock investors’ focus is set to shift to economic data and AI from the twin topics of tariffs and the tax bill, according to Barclays Plc strategists. The team led by Ajay Rajadhyaksha expects stocks to outperform bonds despite the impact from the trade war

Expect further gains in US stocks and note that “fears of a foreign buyers’ strike against US assets are overdone, they said.”

Traders also monitored remarks from central bank officials for clues on their next steps.

Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she’s seeing increasing evidence that tariffs may not lead to a large or sustained inflation surge, helping bolster the case for a rate cut in the fall. Meantime, her Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin said he expects tariffs will put upward pressure on prices, and with so much still uncertain, the central bank should wait for more clarity before adjusting rates.

US inflation probably inched higher in May, offering scant evidence of extensive tariff-related repercussions that the Fed expects to become more apparent later in the year.

Economists see the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy — the Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation — rising 0.1% in May for a third month. That would mark the tamest three-month stretch since the pandemic five years ago.

“Friday’s PCE data will help to confirm whether or not the past few months of soft inflation data has staying power,” said Stanley at Granite Bay Wealth Management. “The market is anxious for validation that inflation is truly easing. A cooler PCE could give the hope that the Fed will still cut later this year.”

Corporate Highlights:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. reported quarterly profit that beat Wall Street’s expectations, a hopeful sign as the pharmacy giant prepares to transform into a private company after its market value plummeted due to retail competition and lower prescription drug payments from insurance companies.

Apple Inc. had its price target cut at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $230 from $240 on the iPhone 17’s incremental lineup launch.

Salesforce Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff said his company has automated a significant chunk of work with AI, another example of a firm touting labor-replacing potential of the emerging technology.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s second-quarter earnings declined on a slump in the firm’s investment-banking and capital-markets businesses, with activity muted by economic and geopolitical turmoil.

Shares in Carrefour SA tumbled to their lowest level since 1993 after analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said the French grocer’s first-half results next month may trigger further declines.

Shell Plc said it has no intention of making a takeover offer for BP Plc, refuting an earlier report that two of Europe’s biggest companies were in active merger talks.

Short sellers raised their wagers against Worldline SA’s bonds and shares in the days leading up to news reports that the French firm allegedly covered up fraud by some of its customers.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 11:15 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.7%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.6%

KBW Bank Index rose 1.4%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1699

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3731

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 144.43 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $107,379.33

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,442.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $66.23 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,323.45 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.