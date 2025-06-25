S&P 500 Rises to Striking Distance of Record High: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders continued to drive gains in stocks — pushing the S&P 500 closer to its all-time high — as Middle East tensions eased while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress. Short-dated Treasuries outperformed. The dollar rose.

Equities advanced for a third straight day, with the American equity benchmark less than 1% away from its record. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, remained at their lowest since early May. After a smooth US auction in the previous day, the bond market will be tasked with absorbing a $70 billion sale of five-year notes. The greenback advanced for the first time this week.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

*TRUMP SAYS US AND IRAN WILL TALK NEXT WEEK

Investors are closely watching Powell’s Senate testimony after his remarks to House lawmakers on Tuesday helped fuel expectations for a quicker pace of rate cuts. While the Fed chair largely maintained his call for patience as the economy absorbs the impact of tariffs, he said lower inflation and weaker labor hiring could lead to an earlier reduction.

That added to similar comments in recent days from Fed officials Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, who voiced potential support for a reduction as soon as next month, if data supports it.

The key takeaway from the latest speeches by Fed officials is that “there’s no rush to resume easing, but rate cuts are still on the table if inflation softens meaningfully,” wrote Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

On the geopolitical front, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that the US brokered after 12 days of fighting appeared to be holding on Wednesday, with both sides claiming victory in the war. President Donald Trump disputed an intelligence report that found the airstrikes he ordered on Iran had only a limited impact on its nuclear program.

“Markets don’t tend to ever get too wound up from geopolitical conflicts,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Private Wealth. “The markets are pricing in that the worst of the Iran/Israel conflict is behind us and that the conflict will avoid any oil supply shocks, which is why oil prices have retraced to levels they were at prior to the outbreak of the hostilities. Tariffs, trade, tax, inflation, employment and interest rates have a lot more sway on stocks right now.”

As we cross the midpoint of 2025, Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler says he’s impressed by the overall resilience equity markets have displayed in the first two quarters of the year.

“The turbulent backdrop of tariff uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, a U.S. debt downgrade, and mounting national debt has been a stiff headwind for investors,” Johnson said. “However, looking forward to the second half of the year, we believe the technical setup remains constructive and the proverbial ‘glass half-full” based on the weight of the technical evidence that we are weighing.”

As stocks push toward all-time highs and a fear of missing out on the rally spreads among investors, a senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trader warned that there are valid reasons to meet the latest gains with caution.

This is especially true of lower-quality parts of the market, where stocks are being driven higher by short sellers forced to cover their positions, rather than by positive corporate fundamentals, Louis Miller, a managing director at Goldman, wrote in a note to clients.

“We flagged two weeks ago that the short squeeze the market was facing could provide an opportunity to press shorts lower, and we think that time is getting closer,” Miller wrote.

The higher the S&P 500 goes, the louder the concern that its multiples are starting to look frothy. The index is trading at 22 times expected profits in the next 12 months, 35% above its long-term average, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Of the 20 such valuation metrics tracked by Bank of America Corp. strategists, the S&P 500 is screening expensive on each one.

A Bloomberg Intelligence model, which factors in inputs like Treasury yields, per-share earnings and equity risk premium, shows that the S&P 500’s fair price-to-earnings multiple should hover near 17.7 on a trailing basis, compared with 23.7 where it’s trading now. For the p/e ratio to return to its fair-value level, the gauge’s earnings would need to rise 30% over the next year, assuming prices remain the same.

Corporate Highlights:

FedEx Corp. warned that its profit would be worse than expected this quarter and declined to offer guidance for the rest of the year, underscoring the significant impact that President Donald Trump’s trade war continues to have on its business.

Cheerios maker General Mills Inc. projected fiscal year adjusted profit that lagged Wall Street expectations as cautious consumers limit their grocery expenses.

The artificial intelligence tailwinds that have driven the shares of Nvidia Corp. sharply higher the past few years show no signs of abating, and could eventually push the chipmaker’s value to a market-topping $6 trillion, according to Loop Capital.

Investors looking for new ways to bet on artificial-intelligence infrastructure have been piling into an old but often overlooked name: Micron Technology Inc.

The maker of memory chips, which reports earnings after market close on Wednesday, has seen its shares roughly double since the S&P 500 bottomed in April. Spending on AI computing gear has sent investors hunting for beneficiaries beyond marquee stocks like Nvidia Corp.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:27 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.3%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1611

The British pound was little changed at $1.3618

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 145.71 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $107,613.12

Ether fell 1.8% to $2,407.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.33%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $65.19 a barrel

Spot gold was little change

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.