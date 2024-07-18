S&P 500 Wipes Out Gains as Most Megacaps Slide: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A weeklong rotation that has pummeled major stock indexes while bolstering smaller firms and those outside the megacap technology space continued Thursday, fueled by confidence the Federal Reserve will cut rates.

While most of the S&P 500’s companies rose, the US benchmark gauge was unable to hold its gains as giants Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. sold off. US-traded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. wiped out an earlier rally fueled by a solid outlook — dropping 2.5%. Energy, real-estate and utility shares climbed. Streaming giant Netflix Inc. is due to report results after market close.

Wall Street kept a close eye on the latest economic figures that continued to bolster the case for the Fed to start its easing cycle in September. A fresh reading on US initial jobless claims showed the biggest increase since early May, pointing to a slowdown in the labor market.

“The Fed asked to see more evidence of a cooling economy, and for the most part, they’ve gotten it,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Add today’s weekly jobless claims to the list of rate-cut-friendly data points. The path to September remains open.”

The S&P 500 fell to around 5,550, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped about 1%. The Russell 2000 of small caps outperformed. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.17%. The euro fell on bets the European Central Bank will cut rates in September.

President Christine Lagarde said the ECB’s next interest-rate meeting is “wide open” — hinting that another cut is possible as officials will have significantly more information on inflation by then. Policymakers have been guarded on their plans. But several have in recent weeks tentatively endorsed market bets for one or two more reductions this year.

“The ECB remains on course for a second rate cut in September,” said Mark Wall at Deutsche Bank Research. “Despite some recent inflation data being less friendly, the ECB has excused some as one-offs and others as absorbed in profit margins.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. is having discussions about licensing more films from major Hollywood studios as it looks to bolster its Apple TV+ streaming service, people familiar with the matter said.

US shoppers spent $14.2 billion online during Amazon.com Inc.’s 48-hour Prime Day sale, up 11% from a year ago and in line with estimates, according to Adobe Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is considering separating its streaming and studio businesses from legacy TV, one of several options intended to boost its share price, the Financial Times reported.

Infosys Ltd. raised its sales forecast for the year in a sign that clients are gradually beginning to boost technology spending, encouraged by a resilient global economy.

Ford Motor Co. will invest $3 billion to build its highly profitable Super Duty F-Series pickup truck at a plant in Ontario, Canada, shifting focus at the site after previously delaying plans for electric sport utility vehicle.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Canada retail sales

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 11:44 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.6%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.4%

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0912

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2972

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 156.93 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $63,878.35

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,408.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $83.03 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,464.80 an ounce

