Scaffolding collapse kills three in Switzerland

BERLIN (Reuters) – Three people were killed and several others seriously injured after scaffolding outside a 19-story building collapsed in a Swiss suburb, according to a statement by cantonal authorities on Friday.

All the killed were workers on the building site, which is located near the city of Lausanne in the French-speaking canton of Vaud.

More than 180 emergency workers including dozens of firemen were working to secure the site against further falls, the statement said.