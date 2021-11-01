Amateur archeologist uncovers Roman battle site

A dagger is one of hundreds of objects uncovered on the ancient battlefield. Archäologischer Dienst Graubünden

Hundreds of artifacts littering a Roman battle site in Switzerland have been uncovered thanks to the persistence of an amateur archeologist.

This content was published on November 1, 2021 - 14:35

swissinfo.ch/mga

The finds - including a dagger, well-preserved slingshot stones, coins, nails and part of a shield – are assumed to have been left on the battlefield after a clash between Romans and a local tribe at around 15BC.

Lucas Schmidt, who volunteers for the local archeological association, uncovered the remains using a metal detector at a remote southeast corner of Switzerland, near the Crap-Ses gorge between the towns of Tiefencastel and Cunter.

Other artifacts had previously been unearthed at the location, but the site was considered to have been picked clean by previous sweeps.

Schmidt proved this was not the case after discovering a 2,000-year-old Roman dagger.

This alerted an archeology team from the University of Basel who have found several hundred other objects during an ongoing search of the 35,000 square metre site.

It is assumed that a battle took place between Roman forces and a local Rhaetian tribe in what is now canton Graubünden.

“It looks like the locals have holed up and were shot at by the Romans with slingshot and catapults,” Peter Schwarz, Professor of Provincial Roman Archeology at the University of Basel, told Swiss public broadcaster SRFExternal link.