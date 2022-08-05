The selection of alternative and increasingly high-tech plant-based foods imitating meat, fish and cheese is growing in Switzerland. There are many factors driving this change. In our new series on the foods of the future, we tell you how our way of eating is changing.

This content was published on August 5, 2022 - 07:00

Sara Ibrahim



Writes about the impact of new technologies on society: are we aware of the revolution in progress and its consequences? Hobby: free thinking. Habit: asking too many questions.

Other language: 1 Italiano (it) Svizzera, la patria del cibo vegano (original)

I have been writing about science and technology topics for SWI swissinfo.ch since December 2020. I recently launched a new series on future food technologies, in which I talk about my own transition to a more sustainable, essentially vegan diet. I encountered many obstacles along the way, but also had some achievements and discovered some tasty new foods. You can read the first three parts of the series below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Switzerland is a compelling place to try plant-based substitutes for meat, fish and cheese – even though it’s known for its traditional dairy farming. The country is teeming with vegetarian and vegan restaurants and supermarkets. More and more start-ups have entered this market, offering original alternatives. I met some of them and looked at the science behind these new foods.

Plant-based foods are on the rise

Worldwide, more and more people are switching to an increasingly plant-based diet that is less dependent on animal protein sources. For instance, in Switzerland one out of every six hamburgers sold is made of vegetable-based ingredients. The choice to buy such products is often motivated by ethical, environmental and health factors.

The war in Ukraine has highlighted a new problem that will not disappear when the war ends: our food system is inefficient because many resources (such as grain) are used to feed animals on farms. But because Ukraine can export much less grain than before the war, many people will go hungry.

What do you think? Have you changed your food habits in any way? For what reasons? Let us know by joining our debate below:

You can also let me know your thoughts - follow me on TwitterExternal link or send me an e-mailExternal link.

More science and technology from Switzerland – my top picks:

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative