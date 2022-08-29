Switzerland approves vaccine that targets two Covid variants

Moderna's new Covid-19 vaccine has been given temporary approval in Switzerland. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The Swiss medicaments regulator Swissmedic has given temporary approval for a Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna that has been adapted to give protection against two different strains of the virus.

The ‘Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron’ is designed to be administered in two 0.5ml doses.

It contains 25 micrograms of the original Spikevax mRNA-1273 plus 25 micrograms of a different mRNA that targets the Omicron variant (BA.1 and BA.4/5).

On Monday, Swissmedic saidExternal link that in trials the dual vaccine had achieved higher antibody concentrations against the Omicron variant than the original Spikevax, “with comparable side-effects”.

Those side-effects can include irritation, redness or swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills or nausea.

The Human Medicines Expert Committee has also given its separate seal of approval for the new vaccine, said Swissmedic.





