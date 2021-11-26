Switzerland imposes entry restrictions to combat new Covid variant

Passengers queue up to leave South Africa at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Switzerland has banned direct flights from southern Africa and imposed restrictions on people entering from other countries following the discovery of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus.

This content was published on November 26, 2021 - 18:39

swissinfo.ch/mga

The B.1.1.529 variant is causing alarm worldwide because it displays a greater number of mutations than other variants.

“All direct flights from the region of southern Africa are banned,” read a Swiss government statement on FridayExternal link. “When entering from the South Africa region, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium, all persons must also present a negative Covid-19 test from November 26, 2021, 8pm and be in quarantine for 10 days.”

“All flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are banned for an indefinite period.”

The statement added that quarantine requirements could be extended to other countries in which the new variant appears, but for the time being this will not apply for neighbouring countries.

Special permits will be issued to repatriate Swiss citizens or residents who are currently in these danger zones.

Booster jabs extended

Also on Friday, the Swiss authorities recommended Covid-19 booster jabs for everyone over the age of 16 in light of rising numbers of infections.

Booster jabs had previously only been available for the over-65 age group or younger people with underlying health issues.

The Federal Office of Public health and the Federal Commission for Vaccines issued a joint statementExternal link saying that boosters should cover a wider section of the population.

This advice follows clearance from the medicines regulator Swissmedic to issue boosters for younger people. The Pfizer/Biontech mRNA vaccine has been cleared for people aged 16 or over while the Moderna vaccine can be used for anyone aged 18 or over.

While younger people are less at risk of serious reactions to Covid-19, they are still capable of spreading the virus if infected, the statement read.

Some 350,000 vulnerable people have already received booster jabs.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Switzerland has been rising significantly since mid-October. On Friday, 8,032 new cases were reported, 50% higher than the level early last week. The numbers are doubling every two weeks.



