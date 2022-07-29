This July was one of the hottest on record

The heat was more intense and lasted longer than usual. Anthony Anex

July 2022 in Switzerland was one of the hottest since measurements began in 1864, according to the weather service of the national broadcaster.

However, it did not break any records in most regions, with the exception of Italian-speaking canton Ticino in the south, SRF Meteo said on FridayExternal link. Overall, July 2015 remains the warmest month in the country's history.

Ticino was an exception. Average temperatures there set a new record, with 36.5 degrees last week in Stabio, near Chiasso. It was also very hot in Geneva, with temperatures reaching 38.1 degrees.

SRF Meteo also notes the unusual duration and intensity of the heat. During the July heatwave, the southern town of Lugano experienced 14 consecutive days of heat and Locarno 13.

The heat and drought have created a fire risk throughout almost the entire country. Many cantons have introduced bans on fireworks and outdoor fires in the run-up to August 1, Swiss national day. Some have also put water restrictions in place.

Cooler temperatures are not on the agenda as yet, writes SRF Meteo. According to current forecasts, temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees again next week in many places.





