Voice recognition has hidden dangers, says Swiss report

Online speech and face recognition digital systems should be better regulated to protect consumers, a Swiss technology think tank has recommended.

Virtual assistants that react to voice commands, such as Alexa, can bring both benefits and hidden dangers, warns the Foundation for Technology Assessment (TA-Swiss).

In a report published on Tuesday, TA-Swiss urged lawmakers to take a closer look at how digital technology that utilizes biometric data can impact society.

The study recommends that consumers be given the legal right to choose whether their biometric data can be used, citing considerable knowledge gaps on this topic among the public.

Voice and face recognition should not automate critical online decisions in the financial and health sectors while automated real-time surveillance should be banned, says TA-Swiss.

In addition, the authors of the report have concerns about the misuse of biometric data by the authorities, such as police filming demonstrations.

They are calling for a clearer legal basis to protect consumers from the potential ill-effects of face and voice recognition services.

The study analysed eight areas of application, including ‘smart’ loudspeakers that react to voice commands, systems that purport to recognise illness through voice or face recognition and the use of such technology in sports stadiums.

