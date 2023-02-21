Willow-Leaf Oxeye is wild plant of the year

The willow-leaf oxeye is an important source of food for insects. Benedikt Dittli

Swiss association Bioterra has named the willow-leaf oxeye its 2023 wild plant of the year, saying the plant is beautiful and feeds the insects.

Keystone-SDA/jc

“No other plant shines with a more beautiful golden yellow colour,” Bioterra said in a press releaseExternal link on Tuesday. This herbaceous plant, also known as the Sun Wheel, is an important source of food for insects because of its rich nectar and pollen content.

The oxeye is often found in poorly fertilised meadows or wild hay fields. For example, it is often found in Switzerland on the shores of Lakes Thun and Brienz, around Lake Uri, in the Glarus Alps, in the Rhine Valley and in the Lower Engadine, according to Bioterra.

Bioterra describes the oxeye as “a real insect magnet”. It is also suitable for private gardens, it says, provided there is sufficient light and not too much competition.

The Zurich-based association says it has 16,500 members and is committed to organic farming and natural garden design. Its objectives are the promotion of biodiversity and the preservation of native flora and fauna.

