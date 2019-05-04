This content was published on May 4, 2019 7:25 PM

The annual science competition offers a springboard for Switzerland's best young scientists. (Schweizer Jugend Forscht Stiftung)

More than 100 young Swiss scientists have been honored for their work at a three-day event in northeast Switzerland. The scientists were part of the 53rd edition of a national science competition organised by the foundation “Swiss Youth in Science”.

The top 44 scientists competed for 23 special prizes, which include a visit to the European Space Camp in Norway, an internship position at a Swiss embassy of their choice or to take part in international project competitions in Europe, Asia or the United States.

A jury of experts rated 21 scientists as "good", 53 "very good" and 35 as "excellent". The winners shared cash prizes with a total value of around CHF85,000 ($85,000).

For the first time in the history of the competition, more young women than men reached the final stages, organisers said. “This year saw many projects that deal with problems and questions that face our society,” Jérémie Aebischer, competition project manager, said in a press release on Saturday.

The Swiss Youth in Scienceexternal link foundation was established in 1970 by Swiss biologist, zoologist and anthropologist Adolf Portmann. The foundation, which has the backing of the Swiss government and several large companies, provides backing for the best young Swiss scientists to pursue their research projects.

