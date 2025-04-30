AI employed by 77% of Swiss workers – often breaking company rules

But the use of the technology cannot always be described as crystal-clear. One in two respondents admit to having used AI in a way that violates company regulations, among other things by uploading sensitive company data onto public and free tools.
Some 74% do not check the results provided by AI, which can have damaging consequences, since 63% report errors at work due to the use of the new tools. More than two thirds (69%) of those questioned have also already passed off AI-generated content as their own.
More
More
Why China’s approach to AI intrigues Switzerland
This content was published on
Switzerland is looking with interest at China as it aims to become a bridge between East and West in the global AI race.
Fewer than half of the sample claim to have completed training on the subject; 57%, however, believe they are able to use the devices effectively.
However, some scepticism remains widespread. Less than half of the respondents (46% both in Switzerland and worldwide) have confidence in AI. In addition, 65% of Swiss people and 70% globally are in favour of legal regulation of the field in question.
For the research, 48,000 people in 47 countries were questioned.
More
More
Switzerland in no rush to tame artificial intelligence
This content was published on
Switzerland’s methodical approach to regulating AI has hit a delay, increasing the gap to other countries.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Zurich: how the world capital of housing shortages is tackling the problem
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.