Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Mystery of red Martian dust solved by Swiss researchers

Bernese researchers solve the mystery of red Martian dust
Bernese researchers solve the mystery of red Martian dust Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Mystery of red Martian dust solved by Swiss researchers
Listening: Mystery of red Martian dust solved by Swiss researchers

Swiss researchers believe that Mars' red colour was caused by the planet surface rusting - which indicates the presence of water during an earlier period.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a study by the University of Bern, the rust on the red planet probably has a wetter past than previously thought.

The discovery has implications for the question of whether life ever existed on Mars. An international research team led by the University of Bern identified the iron mineral ferrihydrite as the cause of the red Martian dust, according to a study published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Ferrihydrite forms in the presence of water. “The result shows that Mars rusted when there was plenty of liquid water on the planet,” lead author Adomas Valantinas told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

This suggests that liquid water may have been more widespread on the planet in the past than previously thought. “This is an essential prerequisite for life,” Valantinas continued.

More

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
129 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Karin Keller-Sutter assures Ukraine of Switzerland's support

More

Swiss president reiterates country’s support for Ukraine

This content was published on President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter reaffirmed Switzerland's support for Ukraine on Monday at a summit in Kiev to mark the third anniversary of the war. The objective remains a just and lasting peace, she said.

Read more: Swiss president reiterates country’s support for Ukraine
Employment up slightly in Switzerland by the end of 2024

More

Employment in Switzerland up slightly at end of 2024

This content was published on Total employment in Switzerland, excluding agriculture, rose by 0.9% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Monday.

Read more: Employment in Switzerland up slightly at end of 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR