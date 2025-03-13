Swiss researchers improve therapy for paralysed patients

According to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics, the device showed good results in the first five patients.
In order to regain certain movements after a spinal cord injury, limbs are moved mechanically with rehabilitation robots in therapies.
However, the effectiveness of this therapy is limited due to the lack of active muscle use, explained the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) in a press release.
The device, developed by researchers from the Neurorestore research centre at EPFL, the University of Lausanne and Lausanne University Hospital, sends electrical impulses to stimulate the muscles in line with the robot-controlled movements.
This improved the patients’ mobility and promoted their recovery.
More
More
Swiss research helps paralysed man walk again using implants that read brainwaves
This content was published on
A paralysed man can walk with the aid of implants that read his brainwaves and communicate with a device in his spinal cord to activate muscles.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.