Swiss researchers improve therapy for paralysed patients

Using a combination of rehabilitation robots and an implant in the spinal cord, researchers from Lausanne have developed a new device that enables people with spinal cord injuries to walk again.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics, the device showed good results in the first five patients.

In order to regain certain movements after a spinal cord injury, limbs are moved mechanically with rehabilitation robots in therapies.

However, the effectiveness of this therapy is limited due to the lack of active muscle use, explained the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) in a press release.

The device, developed by researchers from the Neurorestore research centre at EPFL, the University of Lausanne and Lausanne University Hospital, sends electrical impulses to stimulate the muscles in line with the robot-controlled movements.

This improved the patients’ mobility and promoted their recovery.

News

Abbot of Saint-Maurice Abbey back in office after walkout

More

Swiss abbot resumes role following abuse investigation

This content was published on Scarcella was accused in the Catholic Church abuse scandal last autumn. In October 2024, the Vatican declared there was no evidence of abuse or harassment against him.

Read more: Swiss abbot resumes role following abuse investigation

