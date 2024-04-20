Omani biologist wins top prize at Geneva inventions exhibition

Omani biologist Sumaiya Al Siyabi's invention combines microbial mats and nanomaterials which, together with light, dissolve microplastics in just a few hours. Manon Voland

The Grand Prize at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions was awarded on Friday to Omani biologist Sumaiya Al Siyabi for a process that breaks down microplastics present in aquatic ecosystems. This innovative solution combines biology and nanotechnology.

“The process developed by Sumaiya Al Siyabi is a response to one of the main sources of pollution on earth,” said the Exhibition in a press release. Nearly 460 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year, a significant proportion of which ends up in water, where it deteriorates and becomes microplastics.

The solution presented by Al Siyabi combines microbial mats and nanomaterials, whose combined action with light dissolves the microplastics in just a few hours. According to the organisers, the process helps to make the water clean and liveable for wildlife.

Environmentally friendly, effective, economical and above all applicable on a large scale, this invention convinced the members of the jury in Geneva. Al Siyabi has already planned to adapt it to balls that would float above the microplastics to capture and eliminate them.

Other prizes handed out in Geneva included the People’s Choice Award for an invention called FREE2GO, a 3-in-1 beach safe that doubles as a safe, parasol stand and side table, so beach-goers can leave their belongings unattended and without risk.

This 49th edition of the International Exhibition of Inventions, which closes on Sunday, features more than a thousand inventions in a variety of fields. In all, some 30 prizes have been awarded. Open to the general public, the event enables professionals to obtain licences, buy patents or sign manufacturing contracts.

Translated from German by DeepL/gw

