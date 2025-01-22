Swiss researchers patent new device for avalanche detection

According to the SLF, the device speeds up and standardises this process. It has the potential to replace traditional, manual snow profiles in the long term.
Snow layers vary in density and the type of snow crystals. Their boundaries and composition are crucial for avalanche warning services to identify weak layers, which can break spontaneously or under pressure, such as from a skier. The density of the snow cover is also crucial for issuing timely flood warnings.
Swiss researchers develop device which uses invisible light to measure snow
The device uses invisible near-infrared light to analyse the density and grain size of snow layers. Two cameras measure the amount of light reflected by the snow crystals. The smaller the crystals, the more light is reflected.
What’s triggering avalanches?
Avalanches are hard to predict. Researchers in Davos are simulating the effects of wind on fresh snow to better understand the dangerous phenomenon.
Then, the cameras measure how far the light spreads laterally, which helps determine the snow cover’s density. The lower the density, the deeper the light penetrates into the snow layer. The deeper it penetrates, the further it spreads laterally due to reflection from the crystals.
The SLF already has three of these devices, which it lends to other research institutes and experts. The institute noted that there’s significant interest in them. The next step is to prepare the device for mass production.
