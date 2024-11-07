Switzerland gets a new tectonic map

Switzerland has a new tectonic map at a scale of 1:500,000. The TK500 contains updates to the geometry, distribution and nomenclature of the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas.

Tectonic units comprise rocks with a similar geodynamic evolutionary history, as the Federal Office of Topography Swisstopo announced on Wednesday.

The fourth edition of the map is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps. For the first time, it contains an English explanation that includes a summarised description of the 187 tectonic units depicted, Swisstopo wrote. It also addresses the nomenclature and interpretation of these units.

The digital version of the map also provides access to around 200 sub-units, which enable a deeper understanding of the Swiss subsurface, it added. In addition, the colours have been revised to better highlight the connections between the crystalline bases and the sedimentary layers deposited above them.

