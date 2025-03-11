What is permafrost and why is it a threat?
Between 6-8% of Swiss territory is unstable, according to the Federal Office for the Environment. Settlements below permafrost zones must increasingly expect landslides and mudflows in the years ahead. In this video we show how warming temperatures are slowly thawing permafrost and affecting the stability of Swiss mountains.
Melting permafrost threatens mountain regions. What can be done?
