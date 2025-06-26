Shifting Rate Bets Push Dollar, Bond Yields Lower: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The dollar declined and Treasury yields edged lower on bets that US rate cuts could come sooner than expected, after a report said US President Donald Trump was considering an early appointment for the next Federal Reserve chairman.

A Bloomberg gauge of the currency declined 0.3% to hit its lowest level since April 2022, with the dollar weakening against the Japanese yen and Taiwan‘s currency. Treasury yields declined at every major maturity, with 10-year yields down two basis points to 4.27%.

The moves came after a Wall Street Journal report that Trump may announce Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s replacement by September or October, an unusually early appointment that may effectively create a shadow Fed chair with the power to influence market sentiment. That has added more support to expectations that US interest rates will be cut sooner than previously expected.

“Trump has been talking about lower rates so he will pick someone who aligns with his views,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at ANZ Banking Group. “Whoever he announces will likely be dovish and will likely give further downside impulse to the dollar.”

A broad gauge of regional equities was around 0.4% higher during morning trading. But moves across equity markets were mixed: Stocks in mainland China edged lower while South Korean shares tumbled after a recent rally.

Oil gained for a second day as investors grappled with an uneasy ceasefire in the Middle East. Despite stabilizing prices, the oil market is still volatile, with Russia open to another output hike at the next OPEC+ meeting, and Trump’s comments on Iranian sanctions causing concern.

Combative Approach

Trump’s combative relationship with the Fed has fueled uncertainty about the direction of interest rates at a time when traders are being forced to weigh up a series of mixed signals.

Economists widely expect rising tariffs to be passed onto consumers, putting pressure on inflation — but there are also hopes the Fed will look ahead to the likely impact on real incomes and labour market activity when deciding its next move.

Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman recently signaled they would be open to lowering rates as soon as July if inflation remains contained. But Powell remains guarded: He told a Senate committee on Wednesday that it was “very hard to predict” the inflationary impact of the levies, after reiterating his message earlier this week that the Fed doesn’t need to rush to rate cuts.

“If it were not for the uncertainty created by shifting trade policy, the Fed may have been able to cut interest rates this summer,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Private Wealth. “The Fed’s pause on interest-rate cuts is tariff induced, and not necessarily reflective of economic progress. We expect one to two cuts in 2025, starting most likely in September.”

Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s de-facto central bank spent more than a billion dollars propping up the city’s exchange rate, as it manages a currency peg that has been strained by volatility in the dollar.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:02 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since June 11

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%, climbing for the third straight day, the longest winning streak since June 18

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%, more than any closing loss since June 19

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% to the lowest in more than three years

The euro rose 0.3% to the highest in almost four years

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 144.69 per dollar

The offshore yuan surged 0.2%, more than any closing gain since June 12

The British pound rose 0.3% to the highest in more than three years

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin strengthened 0.2%,rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since June 10

Ether rose 2.9% to $2,509.74

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points, falling for the fifth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 30

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $65.24 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,338.71 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Joanna Ossinger and Richard Henderson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.