This content was published on September 8, 2019 10:13 AM

The EPFL embraced a new visual identity to celebrate its anniversary: a new logo built around the four letters of its acronym and the colour red, a nod to Switzerland.

(© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron)

Switzerland’s federal institute Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) is opening its doors to visitors in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

More than 300 activities will be offered to visitors on September 14 and 15 at its Ecublens campus in canton Vaud.

The sweeping programme includes lab visits, workshops, conferences, exhibitions, shows and scientific demonstrations.

Highlights include the many stands of the Scientastic Festival and Drone Days, which will introduce the public to these curious unmanned aircrafts.

Laboratories and prototyping workshops will give the public a taste of the institute’s daily operations.

Roundtables offer an opportunity to dive deep into specific topics such as robots or drosophila (small fruit flies).

In a bid to curb the event’s climate footprint, access by public transport is free of charge (subject to registration for a Mobilis voucher) and numerous bicycle parking spots will be available. The distribution of food and beverages will bypass plastic materials.

Leading up to the weekend extravaganza, from September 10 to 13, EPFL will host "research days".

These will bring together political figures from the region, industrial actors and academic partners from EPFL's various campuses in French-speaking Switzerland.

A special “open science” day is planned for October 18.





