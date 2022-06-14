Alleged Islamist extremists held in joint German-Swiss raid

Several investigations into suspected Islamist extremists have been underway at the Swiss Office of the Attorney General. © Keystone/Anthony Anex

Four people suspected of supporting the Islamic State terror organisation have been arrested in a joint operation by Swiss and German justice authorities.

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said three suspects had been detained and several buildings searched in central and eastern Switzerland.

Two of them – both Swiss nationals – have previously been convicted of offences related to supporting the terror group.

The third suspect is a 17-year-old from Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Zurich justice authorities told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

One suspect was detained in neighbouring Germany, according to a statement by Swiss prosecutorsExternal link on Tuesday.

Series of raids

An investigation against the suspects was opened by the Swiss authorities last December. The men are likely to be remanded in pre-trial detention to determine if they participated in or supported the terror group.

The OAG declined to give more detailed information.

It was the latest in a series of raids against suspected Islamic extremists in Switzerland over the past few years.

The Islamic State as well as al-Qaeda groups have been banned in Switzerland since 2015.

