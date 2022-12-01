More and more apprentice contracts terminated

Tough job: a plasterer takes a break. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

More apprenticeship contracts are being prematurely terminated than ever before, according to Swiss media.

Newspapers in the Tamedia group reportedExternal link on Thursday that 22.4% of apprenticeship contracts begun in 2017 were dissolved before being carried through to the end. This corresponds to some 11,810 trainees, the papers write.

They nevertheless specify that ending a contract doesn’t mean the end of the young person’s education: it can also mean simply a change of contract terms, for example moving from a two-year apprentice contract to a three-year one. For the same batch of apprentices, starting in 2017, the quit rate was a more modest 4.4% – but even this figure is rising, the papers say.

Jobs involving manual labour have the highest rate of premature ending: caulkers and plasterers are at the top of the list, at almost 50%. On the other end of the scale, specialist cooks, geomatic experts, and 3D designers have rates of only around 10%.

The most common reasons cited for dissolving a contract were wrong job choice, health reasons, or the performance of the apprentice.

Experts interviewed by the newspapers also said that many young people are increasingly keen to find a meaningful career, rather than seeing themselves as mere labour power. One youth expert also said he had seen a big increase in fears among young people over the past few years connected to the climate crisis, the conflict in Ukraine, and the Covid pandemic.

