This content was published on February 19, 2019 3:46 PM

(Pilatus Aircraft Ltd / Pilatus Aircraft Ltd)

The government has received the locally produced Pilatus PC-24 jet plane that will transport the Swiss president and other members of the Federal Council.

President Ueli Maurer was present during the handover ceremony on Monday. The order was placed in 2014 and the new plane will replace the current one that is reaching the end of its service life.

Branded as a “Super Versatile Jet” by Pilatus, the PC-24 – which can carry 11 passengers and one pilot – has a short take-off distance (856 metres or 2,810 feet) and can use unpaved runways. It comes with a cargo door as standard and can reach speeds of 440 knots (815 km/h) with a range of 3,275km (2,035 miles).

The PC-24 is fully produced and assembled in Stans, Switzerland. However, some components like the engine (American-made Williams International engine) are sourced internationally. The list price (without additional options) is around $10 million (CHF9.97 million).





swissinfo.ch/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram