Quality issues delay sale of cannabis products in Basel pilot scheme

Other Swiss cities have applied to carry out the same cannabis product trials as in Basel. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland's first pilot project for the legal sale of cannabis products has been delayed after some of the initial stock failed quality control tests.

This content was published on September 9, 2022 - 12:03

swissinfo.ch/mga

The ‘Weed Care’ experiment in the city of Basel was supposed to launch on September 15External link. But it has been put on hold because traces of pesticides were found in some of the supposedly organic plants.

Basel’s health department said on Friday that the delay could last several weeks or even months as products must now be analysed again by an independent body.

Six cannabinoid products – four types of cannabis flowers and two types of hashish – were due to go on sale in nine pharmacies from next week.

The Federal Office of Public Health approved the pilot scheme in April as part of a project by the University of Basel, its psychiatric clinics and the cantonal health department.

It is intended to help evaluate the effects of new regulations on the recreational use of cannabis and ultimately combat black market distribution.

Pilot sale over-subscribed

Several other local authorities, including Zurich, Geneva and Bern, have also applied to roll out similar trials. The Swiss parliament laid the legal basisExternal link for such small-scale initiatives in September 2020.

The Basel pilot, which will allow 370 people to participate in the sale of approved products, is over-subscribed with 700 applications.

Basel health officials will now consider options, including different products from the official supplier or even examining different potential suppliers.

The recreational use of cannabis remains banned in Switzerland but it can be consumed for medical reasons. In 2008, voters rejected a proposal to decriminalise cannabis consumption.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative