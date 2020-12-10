Survey: Swiss are generally satisfied with health system

Those 65 and older were more likely than younger age groups to rate the healthcare system favourably. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The overwhelming majority of the population considers Swiss healthcare services to be good overall, though many also have frequent worries about chronic illnesses and their financial situation, according to survey results released on Thursday.

This content was published on December 10, 2020 - 18:35

Keystone-SDA/gw

The poll of 2,284 people conducted by the Commonwealth Fund Foundation revealed important regional differences in satisfaction levels. In German-speaking Switzerland, 91% considered healthcare services to be good; in the French-speaking part of the country, the rate was 88% and just 67% in Italian-speaking Ticino.

Those 65 and older were also more likely than younger age groups to rate the health system favourably.

Chronic illnesses and money worries

Nine out of ten respondents said they were in “good”, “very good” or “excellent” health. Nearly half suffered from at least one chronic illness: high blood pressure, psychological illnesses and lung problems were among the most frequently cited.

Nearly a quarter of people polled said they did not seek medical attention for cost reasons, a trend which has increased sharply in the last ten years, according to the Federal Public Health Office. About 35% said they had had financial worries in the previous 12 months – which can have an impact on people’s well-being – the highest rate after the United States.

Every three years the US-based non-profit Commonwealth Fund conducts a survey of people’s experiences of healthcare in 11 countries. Switzerland, which boasts one of the world's most expensive health systems, has participated in the survey since 2010.