Swiss households teeming with unused electronics

Second hand smarphones: a promising market? © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Millions of old but functioning electronic objects are lying around Swiss households – many of which are eventually dumped instead of being reused, according to a survey by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

This content was published on October 3, 2022 - 16:46

Keystone-SDA/dos

In the study published on Monday, 40% of the 1,505 people surveyed said they had an old – but functioning – mobile phone at home, 36% said they had an unused camera, while 27% said they had an old laptop or tablet lying around.

Extrapolated to the population at large, this would amount to over three million mobile phones, in good condition, sitting in Swiss houses, the report said.

The hoarding of electronics contrasted with the stance on old clothes, which some 78% of respondents said they gave away.

The survey, which was carried out in order to get a picture of the sustainability of Swiss consumer habits, also asked about environmental impact. While half of respondents said they preferred to buy products which respect nature, over half (55%) said they would be unwilling to give up their favourite product if there was a more sustainable option available. Some 65% said they wanted to reduce their consumption in general, and 83% said they used objects for as long as possible in an effort to reduce the environmental impact of frequently buying new ones.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative