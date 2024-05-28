Some Norwegian Air pilots threaten to strike from June 1

OSLO (Reuters) – Around 17 Norwegian Air pilots plan to take strike action from June 1 if wage negotiations fail later this week, a government-appointed mediator said on Tuesday, in what could be the first step towards broader industrial action during the busy summer season.

A conflict could escalate in the time ahead, and may eventually comprise 690 pilots employed by the company’s unit in Norway, the wage mediator said.

Norwegian has already renewed its collective agreement with pilots flying from the airline’s bases in Denmark and Spain.

Norway-based pilots have voiced concerns over work-life balance and said they want equal pay compared to their colleagues employed at other bases in Europe.

Norwegian Air and the Norwegian Pilot Union, which is in negotiations on behalf of the pilots, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The formal deadline for the mediation is at 2200 GMT on May 31, with any strike action set to begin on June 1.

Broader strike action could disrupt services just as the airline is about to embark on the lucrative summer season, traditionally the most profitable time of the year.