Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

St James’s Place hires UBS executive as CFO

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British wealth manager St James’s Place said on Thursday it had hired UBS executive Caroline Waddington to be its chief financial officer, succeeding Craig Gentle who plans to retire.

Waddington was previously chief financial officer of UBS’s Credit Suisse entities in Britain, following the takeover of the stricken Swiss bank by its rival.

She will join SJP in the second half of the year, at which point Gentle – who has served as CFO since January 2018 – will step down as a director. He will remain for a short period to ensure an orderly handover, the company said.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR