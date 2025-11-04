Stock Futures Drop as Fed, Palantir Hurt Sentiment: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The global stock rally hit a speed bump as uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook and earnings from Palantir Technologies Inc. made investors more cautious.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell 0.8% after the underlying index posted a modest gain Monday, even as more than 300 of its members retreated. Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled 1.1%, with Palantir declining more than 4% in extended trading on concerns about the company’s lofty valuation after a record run-up. European shares were also set for a weaker open.

Asian equities retreated 0.8%, while in South Korea, the regulator issued an unusual “investment caution” on SK Hynix Inc. shares after its 240% rally.

A gauge of the dollar extended its gains to a fifth day after the greenback strengthened against most of the Group-of-10 currencies, trading at levels last seen in August. The advance came amid mixed signals from Fed officials, following Chair Jerome Powell’s warning last week that a rate cut in December isn’t a foregone conclusion.

A flurry of US central bank officials offered contrasting views on the outlook for further rate cuts, with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee saying he’s more concerned about inflation than the job market. Even as US factory activity contracted for an eighth straight month in October, global stocks hovered near record highs, driven by technology heavyweights and stoking calls for broader-market consolidation.

“After an AI-driven run, equities are increasingly sensitive to any macro data weakness or shifts in the Fed policy path,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “The market is refocusing on the Fed after yesterday’s remarks from several policymakers reasserted divisions within the board.”

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index eased 0.4 point to 48.7, according to data released Monday. Readings below 50 indicate contraction, and the measure has been stuck in a narrow range for most of this year.

Economists and policymakers are relying more on private reports such as the ISM survey for clues on the economy and job market in the absence of official data because of the US government shutdown. Friday’s scheduled employment report is also poised to be delayed as a result.

“With US data softening and Fed officials keeping policy optionality alive, investors are reassessing positioning rather than chasing risk,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X Management.

In other corners of the market, gold edged lower for a third consecutive session. Treasuries steadied, while oil fell as the market weighed OPEC+’s decision to pause output hikes. The yen strengthened after Japanese finance minister issued another set of verbal warnings on currency movements.

Shares in Australia extended their losses and the Aussie fell after the central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged. India’s rupee gained, pulling back from a near-record low after likely interventions by the Reserve Bank of India.

Earlier, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said she sees the risk of further labor-market weakness as greater than the chance that inflation will pick up. She stopped short of endorsing another interest-rate cut next month.

“Looking ahead, policy is not on a predetermined path,” Cook said. “We are at a moment when risks to both sides of the dual mandate are elevated. Every meeting, including December’s, is a live meeting.”

Her comments echoed remarks from her colleagues who were equally noncommittal about whether the central bank should deliver a third straight rate reduction when policymakers convene in December.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said officials should “keep an open mind” about the possibility of a December cut. Governor Stephen Miran noted policy remains restrictive.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Investors appear to be needing fresh signals to restore faith in the bull market, which began stalling last week. Indeed, they are concerned that market leadership is concentrated. Even a small wobble in the mega-cap growth story or an unexpected macro headwind can trigger outsized moves lower.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Back to Palantir, the company raised its annual revenue outlook to $4.4 billion and outpaced analyst estimates for third-quarter sales.

Investors have sent the firm’s shares up more than 150% so far this year, closing Monday at a record $207.18. The company had a price-to-sales ratio of 85 as of Friday — the highest in the S&P 500 Index.

Mandeep Singh, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said that investors likely wanted more guidance about the following year. Palantir gave a forecast for the current quarter, Singh said, but everyone wanted some sense of 2026, he said.

The market reaction highlights “how stretched expectations are in the AI space,” Chanana said. “A small post-print dip says more about lofty expectations than fundamentals.”

Corporate Highlights:

Starbucks Corp. is selling a majority stake in its China unit to private equity firm Boyu Capital for $4 billion to help accelerate its coffeehouse business in the country. Grab Holdings Ltd. raised its earnings forecast for the year after quarterly profit topped estimates, signaling robust demand for the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery firm’s new products. Netflix Inc. is in talks to license video podcasts distributed by iHeartMedia Inc. as it looks to compete head-on with YouTube, according to people familiar with the conversations. Saudi Aramco reported profit that beat analysts’ estimates as a boost in production outweighed the impact of weaker oil prices. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% as of 3:08 p.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1% Japan’s Topix fell 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1514 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 153.75 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1286 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $104,376.54 Ether fell 3% to $3,493.41 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.09% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.675% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.35% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $60.86 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,971.47 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Winnie Hsu and Mark Cranfield.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.