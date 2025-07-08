Stock Futures Rise as Trump Buys Time for Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures firmed as initial jitters over the Trump administration’s latest tariff announcements gave way to optimism that there’s ample room for further negotiations.

S&P 500 contracts edged higher 0.1% after moving off a record high in the previous session. A 1.4% rebound in Tesla Inc. shares led gains among tech megacaps in early trading. Global bonds retreated, with the 10-year US Treasury yield advancing three basis points to 4.41%. The dollar fell 0.2%.

Tuesday’s steadiness in stocks reflects traders’ belief in a familiar pattern of US President Donald Trump escalating his trade war only to later de-escalate, betting that any eventual tariffs will be set at a level the global economy can absorb. In the latest round, Trump said he was still open to negotiations and postponed duties of 25% or more on a list for trading partners until at least Aug. 1.

“Equity markets are focused on the positive news,” said Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin. “Europe is working toward securing a framework agreement with the US and the July 9th deadline was pushed out by another month. The market has learned to focus on the facts more than following the talk.”

Ongoing talks with the European Union are likely to draw particular attention. The bloc is seeking to finalize a preliminary agreement this week that would lock in a 10% tariff rate beyond Aug. 1 while a permanent deal is hammered out.

The prospect of a better-than-expected trade deal is boosting the euro. The common currency rose 0.3% to $1.17 against the greenback, extending gains for the year as traders reacted to a Politico report that said the US offered a deal that would keep the 10% baseline tariffs, with exemptions for sensitive sectors.

“The fact that higher tariffs have become the default if no deal is reached does introduce a layer of risk that markets will have to price in,” said Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com. “The dollar could struggle as this would have a negative impact on the growth outlook in the US.”

So far, the US economy has held up under the threat of a spiraling global trade war. Hiring is healthy, while the S&P 500 hit a record high last week.

Still, some investors remain cautious that persistent policy uncertainty, along with concerns over rising levels of government debt and geopolitical headwinds, could eventually catch up with markets.

“Investors betting on the TACO trade might gradually face some disappointment,” said Raphael Thuin, head of capital markets strategies at Tikehau Capital in Paris. “There’s a real possibility that tariffs are here to stay beyond Trump’s mandate as a permanent fiscal tool to fund growing deficits.”

Corporate News:

Novartis AG won regulatory approval for the first medicine designed for babies with malaria, the latest development in the global fight against the mosquito-borne disease.

Porsche AG warned of a tough road ahead for sales this year after a slowdown in the lucrative US market and persistent weakness in China.

BP Plc signed an accord with Libya’s National Oil Corp. to study reviving two huge oil fields in the African nation.

LVMH named Michael Burke to head its Americas operations, bringing back an old-time fixer to take on some of the biggest challenges the group has faced in the region.

Samsung Electronics Co.’s profit fell for the first time since 2023, hurt by US curbs on China-bound AI chips and hiccups in its plans to sell cutting-edge memory to Nvidia Corp.

Apple Inc.’s top executive in charge of artificial intelligence models is leaving for Meta Platforms Inc., another setback in the iPhone maker’s struggling AI efforts.

Jane Street Group LLC told its employees that India’s securities regulator made “many erroneous or unsupported assertions” about its trading activity in the country

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:28 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1749

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1740 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3612

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $108,397.37

Ether rose 0.6% to $2,548.53

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.70%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.64%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $69.36 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,323.58 an ounce

