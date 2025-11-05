Stock Pullback Has Investors Debating How Deep Selloff Will Go

(Bloomberg) — The biggest slump in a month for US stocks is leading investors to question whether long-running concerns over lofty tech valuations, narrow market breadth and economic uncertainty will finally bring an end to the bull run that started in April.

Risk assets slid around the world Tuesday, fanned by a chorus of Wall Street executives who warned about a pullback. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, its biggest decline since Oct. 10, while a gauge of tech megacaps lost 2.3%. Shares favored by retail investors tumbled the most since the chaos in April caused by Donald Trump’s trade war.

Palantir Technologies Inc. sank 8% even after boosting its outlook, with its bullish AI prospects failing to offset angst its rally has been excessive. Adding to the concerns, hedge fund manager Michael Burry disclosed bearish wagers on the firm and Nvidia Corp.

Nobody needs to look hard to find warnings that stocks look frothy after a record-breaking surge over the past six months pushed valuations to levels associated with exuberance. Optimism has been growing heated, with many traders seeming too busy chasing the upside to worry about an expensive market.

“The stock market is ripe for some sort of material pullback over the near-term, no matter where it’s going over the intermediate/longer-term,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.

In the wake of Tuesday’s selloff, a debate raged over the path forward from here.

“One concern here is that the leadership has become worryingly narrow, with a handful of mega-cap tech names doing all the heavy lifting, leaving the broader market vulnerable to any wobble in the AI narrative,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at Forex.com.

Still, “while the market feels quite heavy, it is important to remember that this comes after a run of record-breaking gains,” Razaqzada said. “This means that there will be plenty of people looking to buy the dip as they have done so successfully in the past.”

At current valuations, Lauren Goodwin, a strategist at New York Life Investments, says her firm’s “market-weight” conviction in US large-cap equities implies only marginal buying.

“Market momentum around AI, which we see supported by robust economic activity, policy tailwinds, strong sentiment, and ample liquidity, could reverse at any time,” she said. But as long as earnings expectations and capital expenditures remain healthy, “we’d buy that dip.”

At Bank of America Corp., Savita Subramanian says two US equity bull cases are now at odds.

“We remain constructive on the S&P 500 medium-term, but see near-term risks and potential conflicts in two expensive areas: AI stocks are pricing in transformative growth and monetization. Simultaneously, bears on consumer spending have been shaken out over the last few years of healthy consumption defying inflation and rates pressure.”

“We favor neither chasing rallies nor selling on weakness,” said Paul Christopher, head of global investment strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “Instead, long-term investors should incrementally add exposure on down days to high-quality US equity asset classes and sectors and stay selective in fixed income.”

Jonathan Krinsky, a market technician at BTIG LLC, says one question he’s been getting is: how deep could the pullback be?

The S&P 500 hasn’t touched its 50-day moving average nor has it had a 3% drawdown on a closing basis since April, he said.

“Both of those would be a minimum objective by our work, but given how extreme the recent divergences have become, we think a move toward the 6,400-6,500 level is a strong likelihood,” Krinsky said.

‘Stretched Valuations’

“Worries about stretched valuations are not new given the current market conditions and fact that record-high stock prices have become the norm, not the exception,” according to Ian Lyngen, Vail Hartman and Delaney Choi at BMO Capital Markets.

That being said, the BMO strategists remarked they’re “sympathetic” to the view that risk assets would benefit from a round of consolidation following the latest leg of the bullish repricing.

“Despite headline risks and the potential for short-term pullbacks, the bull market continues to earn the benefit of the doubt,” said Keith Lerner, a strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “History suggests more upside, though not in a linear fashion: Bull markets that turn three tend to see further gains, though stocks are in an unusually long period without a 5% pullback.”

Of the seven prior bull markets that extended beyond year three, each saw further gains in the following year, though not without some bumps along the way, Lerner said.

When the S&P 500 rose more than 15% through October, history suggests momentum often carries into year-end, he said. Since 1950, in the 21 years where the S&P 500 rose more than 15% through October, November and December delivered an average gain of 4.7%, he said.

Correction Overdue

A correction in stocks is overdue and the question is about the magnitude if and when it comes, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Rich Privorotsky.

At Janney Montgomery Scott, Dan Wantrobski says he continues to watch the 6,750-6,800 zone for initial trading support on the S&P 500. The benchmark remains overbought across multiple timeframes and thus vulnerable to “air pockets” and a correction in November, he noted. The gauge closed at 6,771.55 on Tuesday.

“Keep your heads on a swivel,” he said.

