Stocks, Bonds Extend Gains on Rising Fed-Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds rose as traders stepped up wagers on a faster pace of US interest-rate cuts ahead of Friday’s pivotal jobs report.

The S&P 500 futures climbed 0.2%, pointing to a back-to-back advance. Treasuries extended gains, with the yield on 10-year notes falling two basis points to 4.19%. The dollar ticked higher and oil fell.

Advances were stronger in Europe, where the Stoxx 600 strengthened 0.4% and bonds rose across the board. In Asia, a selloff in Chinese stocks deepened on a Bloomberg report that regulators may move to cool a rally that has added $1.2 trillion since August.

Calm is returning to markets after days of shifts in stocks and bonds that were driven by concerns over stretched valuations and government finances. As data continue to highlight softness in the labor market, swaps show traders are nearly fully pricing in a quarter-point rate cut this month and broadly split on the likelihood of another in October.

Until Wednesday, most traders saw a second cut only by December.

“September’s cut is a given but we don’t have any strong convictions going forward,” said Fabien Benchetrit, head of target allocation for France and southern Europe at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “As for equities, we’re on the lookout for opportunities and we would look for a temporary weakness to reinforce our positions.”

Economists project about 75,000 jobs were added in August, based on the median of a Bloomberg survey, while the jobless rate is seen at 4.3%. Four straight months of sub-100,000 payrolls growth would mark the weakest such stretch since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Ahead of Friday’s data, an ADP Research report on Thursday is expected to show slower private payroll growth in August. Weekly initial jobless claims are seen little changed from the week before.

“I think at this point, it’s clear that the labor market is slightly cooling down,” said Nataliia Lipikhina, head of EMEA equity strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank. “The market is now pricing a 97% chance of the Fed cut. What could change that potentially is if we have very strong inflation data, but we’re not seeing that yet.”

Wall Street strategists say investors are increasingly uneasy about the Fed’s independence as President Donald Trump pressures the central bank for rate cuts and seeks greater influence over its leadership.

Market positioning across stocks, bonds and gold indicates investors are bracing for a potential pickup in inflation following Trump’s nomination of close adviser Stephen Miran to the Fed and his move to oust Governor Lisa Cook, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said.

At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., analysts warned that mounting doubts over US institutional credibility pose “significant tail risks,” including the risk of commodity price spikes.

Corporate News:

Revolut Ltd. is quietly engineering a series of transactions that would allow the fintech to stay private for longer while maintaining strict control over its registry of shareholders. DeepSeek is developing an artificial intelligence model with more advanced AI agent features to compete with US rivals like OpenAI in a newer frontier of the technology, Bloomberg News has reported. Sanofi’s experimental drug for the skin condition atopic dermatitis disappointed investors in a late stage trial, after the benefit of the drug was less than expected. The stock fell. Tesla Inc. said it has opened its robotaxi app to the general public, suggesting the company will soon roll out the service beyond a select group of early access users in Austin, Texas. Apple Inc. is planning to launch its own artificial intelligence-powered web search tool next year, stepping up competition with OpenAI and Perplexity AI Inc. Salesforce Inc. shares fell 6% in premarket trading as the firm projected lackluster quarterly sales growth, suggesting its artificial intelligence product isn’t yet paying off as quickly as hoped for. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said the company expects to weather a slimming of profit margins as it enters a new era of artificial intelligence-driven demand. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:07 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1647 The British pound was little changed at $1.3441 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.31 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $110,840.89 Ether fell 1.5% to $4,398.15 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.19% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.71% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $63.23 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,543.36 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Julien Ponthus.

