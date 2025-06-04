Stocks, European Futures Rise on US Jobs Surprise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose for the first time in four days after data showed the US labor market is holding up, easing concerns President Donald Trump’s tariff war is pushing the world economy into a downturn.

A regional gauge climbed 0.7%, with South Korea’s Kospi Index jumping 2.5% after the country elected a new president, capping six months of political chaos. The Korean won gained 0.3%. Equity-index futures for Europe advanced 0.3% while those for the US were little changed. Asian chip shares tracked their US peers higher on recovering AI trade.

Just days ahead of the US payrolls report, an unexpected increase in job openings reinforced the Federal Reserve’s assertion that the labor market is in a good place, buoying market sentiment. That optimism helped offset investor angst on Trump’s combative trade policies, which economists have warned will push the US economy into a recession.

“A confluence of clearer macro and political signals is giving markets fresh air,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne. “Optimism brewed on Wall Street overnight after upbeat job data, and was amplified in Asia by Korea’s post-election clarity. Together, they’ve handed investors a solid reason to stay risk-on.”

While some economists fear a more notable weakening in coming months under the weight of tariffs, that hasn’t shown up in the data yet, supporting officials’ posture to keep rates steady.

The swaps market continued to price in two Federal Reserve rate reductions this year beginning in October. However, traders are ramping up bets that hedge against dramatic shifts in the path as questions on the economic impact of Trump’s policies persist.

“We’re not seeing the shocks yet in terms of how the tariffs will impact the labor market, for example, how it will impact inflation,” Moritz Kraemer, chief economist and head of research at LBBW Bank, said on Bloomberg TV. “This is just deferred.”

In European news, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will detail hundreds of billions of pounds worth of projects to fix Britain’s creaking infrastructure during next week’s spending review, a crunch moment for Keir Starmer’s administration as it struggles to regain momentum after a faltering first year in power.

China is considering placing an order for hundreds of Airbus SE aircraft as soon as next month, when European leaders visit Beijing to celebrate the countries’ long-term ties, according to people familiar with the matter.

On the trade front, the US reiterated that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk “very soon.” The administration is actively monitoring China’s compliance with the Geneva trade agreement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The Office of the US Trade Representative has sent letters to trading partners to remind them of an upcoming deadline in negotiations, according to the White House. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he’s “very optimistic” about prospects for a deal between the US and India.

In South Korea, the equity benchmark climbed and is on track to enter a bull market, after Lee Jae-myung’s widely expected win in the presidential election ended a months-long political leadership vacuum.

“Market has good reason to react positively,” said Marcello Seongsoo Ahn, a portfolio manager at Quad Investment Management Co. “Mid-to-longer term, the new regime is likely to resume the R&D budget – which had been cut substantially” under previous governments, leading to higher valuations for multiple industries in Korea, he said.

Meanwhile, Asian nuclear-related shares gained after Constellation Energy agreed to sell power from an operating plant in Illinois to Meta.

Chip shares in Asia climbed after Nvidia Corp. and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced to their highest levels in several months on a continued return of enthusiasm for the AI trade.

“Fearful to miss out on this rally, investors are buying tech stocks, which have been underweight in investment portfolios this year,” said Jessica Amir, a market strategist at Moomoo Securities. “The reason FOMO is kicking in now is because earnings season just wrapped up,” and tech company results outperformed, she said.

In Asian corporate news, Toyota Industries Corp. shares slumped as much as 13% — the most in nine months — after a privatization deal. The proposal drew sharp criticism from investors and analysts, who say the plan significantly undervalues the company.

Separately, Trump raised steel and aluminum tariffs to 50% from 25%, following through on a pledge to boost US import taxes to help domestic manufacturers. Trump cast the move, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. Washington time on Wednesday, as necessary to protect national security.

In other commodities, oil steadied after gaining for two days.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:50 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1366

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 144.24 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1936 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3506

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $105,503.83

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,628.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.45%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.495%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.25%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $63.15 a barrel

