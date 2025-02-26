Stocks Climb as Nvidia Up 4% Before Its Big Moment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks advanced ahead of key earnings from Nvidia Corp. that could help reignite the artificial intelligence-driven rally.

Equities rebounded after a selloff that drove the market to a five-week low, with the cohort of big techs breaching the threshold of a correction. The group bounced back, with the giant chipmaker up 4%. Options markets are pricing in a potentially 10% move in Nvidia’s shares after tonight’s earnings release.

Reports from the leader in AI chips have become some of the most important events of the year for Wall Street. Nvidia’s fourth-quarter earnings due after Wednesday’s close may be its most critical yet, coming after the emergence of China-based startup DeepSeek scrambled the outlook for AI infrastructure needs.

“Nvidia is the bellwether and market-darling stock that is of vital importance to the broader markets,” said Chris Brigati at SWBC. “Its performance provides meaningful guidance for the broader market tone.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 added 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%.

In other corporate news, Amazon.com Inc. rebooted Alexa with artificial intelligence. Super Micro Computer Inc. surged 19% after submitting outstanding financial reports to become compliant with Nasdaq rules. Two short sellers released reports on AppLovin Corp., spurring a plunge of as much as 23% in the shares.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.30%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index wavered.

“The reality is, we need a good set of numbers from Nvidia to keep this bull track in place in the US,” said Guy Miller at Zurich Insurance Co. “It will be important that the numbers are good and the outlook is good. If it’s a really disappointing reading the market will be vulnerable to a further setback.”

Nvidia’s results will land at a time when investors are increasingly on edge over lofty valuations and uncertainty about massive spending on artificial intelligence. Over the past two years, Nvidia has led the AI trade and fellow US megacaps have benefited from the trend.

“Its results could determine whether the US tech sector can reverse its fortunes and start to boost the US stock market as we move through the first quarter,” wrote Kathleen Brooks at XTB.

Nvidia Results to Show the Status of AI Build-Out: Preview

Nvidia’s numbers are the most closely watched barometer of the AI boom. Investors also will be looking for signs that the company is transitioning smoothly to its new Blackwell design from the older Hopper lineup. The shift may cause customers to slow purchases until there’s better availability of the new products, according to some analysts.

“Despite recent concerns about cost-efficient AI alternatives, major clients’ reaffirmed spending plans (e.g., Meta, Alphabet, Amazon) and Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips suggest resilience,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth. “The report will likely clarify whether the Blackwell launch and sustained hyperscaler demand can propel Nvidia past short-term market noise.”

Big tech will face perhaps its biggest test of the earnings season when Nvidia reports results after the bell. The chipmaker, whose eye-popping, roughly 170% rally in 2024 was a significant driver of S&P 500 gains, has slumped this year.

“Nvidia’s stock is in a consolidation, which could take 6-12 months, though any major news with Nvidia, either from its earnings report on Wednesday, or from CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote at the firm’s annual GPU Technology Conference in March, could change that,” said Mary Ann Bartels at Sanctuary Wealth.

Why Nvidia Is the King of AI Chips, and Can It Last?: QuickTake

The monolithic dominance of Big Tech made life miserable for stock pickers in recent years. With the group reaching a double-digit drop from its peak, opportunities to uncover the next market vanguards have arisen, according to Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett.

That means scouring balance sheets for companies that have solid earnings and should hold up if the economy slows or tariffs stoke inflation, the wealth management unit’s chief investment officer said in an interview.

Stock pickers are holding their smallest allocations of megacap names since the global financial crisis, boosting their funds’ performance in a year that has kicked off with a slide in technology shares.

That under-allocation is turning out to be a blessing in disguise. With the so-called Magnificent Seven faltering this year, active investors’ are seeing a performance boost: Roughly 49% of actively managed mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that compare themselves to the S&P 500 are beating the index in 2025, according to Morningstar Direct. That’s up from 38% during the same time last year and far above the 17% outperformance level of the last decade.

US stock gains are likely to continue broadening beyond the technology sector, according to Savita Subramanian at Bank of America Corp.

“There are a lot of attractive opportunities within the S&P 500 that may not be the Magnificent Seven,” the strategist told Bloomberg Television. “The theme is not necessarily ‘rest of world over US,’ but broadening trends outside of just mega cap tech.”

Corporate Highlights:

General Motors Co. plans to step up its program of buybacks by repurchasing $6 billion in shares and raising its dividend, rewarding investors by pushing more cash off its balance sheet.

Lowe’s Cos. forecast sales to rise this year, an early sign that consumers are starting to spend again after staying on the sidelines due to higher rates.

Off-price retailer TJX Cos. reported positive quarterly results, rebounding after its TJ Maxx and Marshalls brands saw softer-than-anticipated sales last quarter.

Shares in power and electrical equipment companies are trading higher after a report said Meta Platforms Inc. was in discussions to build a new data center campus for its AI projects that could cost more than $200 billion.

Lucid Group Inc.’s revenue for the fourth quarter beat the average analyst estimate. The company will begin a search for a new leader after Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson stepped aside to serve as an adviser.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., infrastructure software company, reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and gave an outlook that is seen as strong.

Cava Group Inc., one of the few chains that has managed to increase customer visits even as peers struggle, gave a sales outlook for 2025 fell short of expectations.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. projected that comparable sales would fall more than Wall Street anticipated in the current quarter.

Workday Inc., a human-resources software company, reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

Instacart posted weak fourth-quarter revenue and projected lower-than-expected adjusted earnings in the current period, stoking concerns from investors about its ability to grow without hurting its profit margins.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 11 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.8%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.1%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0506

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2697

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 149.51 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $87,654.74

Ether fell 3.2% to $2,431.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $68.77 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

