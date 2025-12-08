Stocks Edge Higher on Fed Optimism, China Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks advanced on Monday as traders prepared to navigate a heavy slate of central bank decisions this week, including one where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian equities rose 0.4%, with the technology sector being the biggest contributor to gains. S&P 500 futures increased 0.2% while contracts on the Nasdaq 100 added 0.3%. European stock futures edged lower. Equities on mainland China outperformed, boosted by some government proposals that may spur inflows into the stock market as well as better-than-estimated exports data.

Global stocks have rebounded in recent weeks to approach an all-time high reached in October, as traders priced in a 25-basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve. But the advance has been gradual and somewhat jittery as uncertainty over the Fed’s easing outlook for 2026 and investor caution over the durability of this year’s AI-driven rally have kept sentiment in check.

“The FOMC meeting will be the headline risk event,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “A 25 basis-point cut is fully priced and viewed as a done deal, but the real debate centers on what a ‘hawkish cut’ looks like and whether the statement and Powell’s press conference aligns to that well-subscribed outcome.”

Central banks in Australia, Brazil, the Philippines and Turkey will also be announcing rate decisions this week, just as renewed inflation pressures prompt a reassessment of 2026’s global monetary outlook.

Japan’s economy shrank in the three months through September, the government confirmed in a revised report on Monday, while signs emerged over the weekend that the nation’s relations with China were deteriorating. The data added an element of complexity to the Bank of Japan’s upcoming policy decision next week, but likely won’t derail it from its gradual hiking path.

“Global bonds are set to extend their retreat as revived cost pressures push central banks to become more hawkish. JGBs face another pair of nervy auctions with the BOJ priced to hike rates next week. Even the Fed’s expected rate cut is likely to be offset by a hawkish statement.”

China’s CSI 300 Index climbed more than 1% intraday as exports for November rose 5.9% in dollar terms, exceeding estimates. President Xi Jinping’s decision-making Politburo said China would maintain “moderately loose monetary policy,” according to a readout of its December meeting. The ruling Communist Party’s 24-member group also vowed to keep its more proactive fiscal policy, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the European Union may be forced to take “strong measures” against China, including potential tariffs, if Beijing fails to address its widening trade imbalance with the bloc.

Defense stocks in Japan and China rose on Monday. The two nations traded complaints against each other as their simmering diplomatic spat intensified over the weekend after Chinese fighter aircraft trained their fire-control radar systems on Japanese military jets for the first time.

While tech shares rallied in Asia, Wall Street research veteran Ed Yardeni recommended going underweight the Magnificent Seven megacap stocks in the US versus the rest of the S&P 500, expecting a shift in earnings growth ahead.

Elsewhere, a gauge of the dollar was down on Monday and Treasury yields were steady. Silver wavered near a record while gold climbed as China’s central bank added to its bullion reserves for a 13th straight month in November. Oil steadied as traders monitored India’s buying of Russian crude and Ukrainian attacks on its neighbor’s energy infrastructure.

On Friday, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.2% to inch closer to a record high as a dated reading of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge met expectations. Treasuries declined, pushing the 10-year yield up four basis points to 4.14% and closing out their worst week since April, after conflicting economic data cast fresh uncertainty on the scale of potential Fed rate cuts next year.

Treasury yields may extend their rise, possibly toward 4.5%, on the back of an impending fiscal boost from President Donald Trump’s earlier spending bills, strong growth and “the broader reflationary momentum now ripping through global long-end bond yields,” Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets in Sydney, wrote in a note. “While we think this is likely more of a story for 2026, a rise of this magnitude could impact equities if it unfolds rapidly.”

This week’s auctions of three-, 10- and 30-year government debt are slated to begin Monday, a day earlier than usual to avoid coinciding with the Dec. 10 Fed announcements.

The US continues to clear the data backlog with the delayed JOLTS reports scheduled for release on Tuesday. Weekly jobless claims and the employment cost index are also due later. Besides the Fed rate decision, economists expect the Bank of Canada, Swiss National Bank and Reserve Bank of Australia will leave their respective policy rates on hold this week.

While the Fed is likely to cut on Wednesday, “the rate path for 2026 is more uncertain as members balance lingering price pressures from tariffs, a cooling labor market, the likely pick-up in economic activity in the coming months,” Barclays strategists including Andrea Kiguel wrote in a note to clients. “We think 2026 is likely to be a year of prolonged holds, though markets could try to add hike premiums if inflation momentum persists.”

US President Donald Trump raised potential antitrust concerns around Netflix Inc.’s planned $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., noting that the market share of the combined entity may pose problems. Pop Mart International Group Ltd. shares dropped the most in over six weeks amid renewed concern that the Chinese toymaker’s US sales growth momentum is slowing. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, tumbled after the civil aviation regulator demanded the chief executive explain one of the country’s worst air disruptions. US lawmakers released annual defense authorization legislation that backs almost $901 billion in discretionary spending for national security programs and seeks to restrict American investments in sensitive Chinese industries. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. and Singapore’s GIC Pte agreed to a binding deal with National Storage REIT to buy the Sydney-listed firm for around A$4 billion ($2.7 billion). Qatar Airways Group named Hamad Ali Al‑Khater as its new group chief executive officer in a surprise shakeup, succeeding Badr Mohammed Al-Meer after just two years in the post. An outage that took down markets operated by CME Group Inc. for more than 10 hours at the end of last week was caused by human error at a data center owned by CyrusOne. Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson secured spots on China’s first innovative drug catalog, opening a new market channel and boosting sales prospects for costly, cutting-edge treatments. Robinhood Markets Inc. is set to enter the Indonesian market after signing deals to acquire two local brokerages, underscoring the appeal of the Southeast Asian country’s growing ranks of retail investors. Some of the main moves in markets:

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:28 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3% S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Japan’s Topix rose 0.6% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1663 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.28 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0670 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3331 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $91,443.76 Ether rose 1.3% to $3,124.71 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.80% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.48% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.70% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,215.88 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $60.21 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jiyeun Lee and Matthew Burgess.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.