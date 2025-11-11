Stocks Edge Up as Shutdown Nears End, China Lags: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks edged higher Tuesday as progress toward ending the record-long US government shutdown spurred gains across markets from commodities to cryptocurrencies. Chinese shares underperformed.

MSCI’s regional stock gauge rose 0.1%, trimming earlier gains of up to 0.5%, with decliners slightly outnumbering advancers. Chipmakers such as SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. rose, while financials dragged. Sony Group Corp. jumped more than 5% after raising its profit outlook. Shares in mainland China declined 0.7%.

US equity-index futures were little changed after the S&P 500 Index rallied Monday on signs a deal to end the government shutdown was close. Futures also indicated a strong start for European shares. Separately, President Donald Trump floated the idea of paying a $2,000 tariff “dividend” to American citizens.

Optimism in equities spilled over into other asset classes, with a gauge of commodity prices climbing to its highest level since August 2022. Gold and Bitcoin extended gains, while a gauge of the dollar inched higher.

The cross-asset optimism signaled investors were willing to return to riskier areas of the market after the recent selling in technology stocks, driven by concerns over lofty valuations. Many are betting that reopening the US government will restore the flow of key economic data on jobs and inflation, providing greater clarity on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

“Markets are right now going through a bit of a consolidation phase,” Leon Goldfeld, JPMorgan Asset Management’s Asia Pacific head of multi-asset solutions, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Fundamentals, as we look in 2026, remain relatively good.”

A record-setting 41-day US government shutdown is on a path to end as soon as Wednesday after the Senate passed a temporary funding measure backed by a group of eight centrist Democrats. The Senate’s 60-40 vote Monday came amid escalating flight disruptions, food aid delays and frustrations in a federal workforce that has mostly gone without pay for more than a month.

While investors piled on to the riskier corners of the market, bonds declined Monday. Treasuries are also facing a demand test from this week’s auctions totaling $125 billion. The US bond market is closed worldwide Tuesday for Veterans Day.

“Conviction remains tentative,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne. “While investors welcome the ‘back-to-business’ tone, a month-long data blackout means the next wave of US economic releases could deliver fresh surprises — keeping markets on alert, even amid the optimism.”

Aluminum advanced alongside copper and other industrial metals. Aluminum, which reached a three-year high a week ago, has been one of the strongest performers on the London Metal Exchange in recent months, with investors weighing the impact of Chinese capacity curbs at a time of resilient demand.

Gold rose for a third day to trade above $4,130 an ounce on expectations that the Fed will reduce interest rates further. Brent crude was little changed near $64 a barrel.

Elsewhere, Japan’s 30-year government bond auction Tuesday saw demand that was weaker than the 12-month average, as renewed concerns about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s fiscal policy drove investor caution. Takaichi had earlier said she aims to use her first stimulus package to jump-start the economy and initiate a new growth strategy through investment in key industries.

Shares in India edged lower even as Trump indicated he would reduce the tariff rate on the country’s exports “at some point,” and that the US was “pretty close” to a trade deal with New Delhi.

Back to the US government reopening, historical precedent from the 2013 shutdown suggests that September’s employment report could be among the first to hit the wires, potentially within three business days of reopening, according to Jim Reid at Deutsche Bank AG.

Assuming the government reopens and statistics start moving again, Fed officials will still be confronted with data compiled via retroactive surveys and other methods — if the figures are published at all. And while several private-sector reports on the job market are helping to fill the void of official data, alternatives to government inflation figures are harder to come by and more limited in scope.

Corporate News:

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor who turned an aging textile mill into a conglomerate, said he’s “going quiet,” marking the end of an era for one of the business world’s most-watched investing gurus. CoreWeave Inc. lowered its annual revenue forecast after suffering a delay fulfilling a customer contract, marking a setback for a company that is racing to keep up with the artificial intelligence boom. The European Commission is exploring ways to force European Union member states to phase out Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. from their telecommunications networks. Xpeng Inc. shares surged to their highest level in eight months, amid growing optimism over the Chinese electric carmaker’s progress in technologies including humanoid robots. Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. rose in Japan ahead of the company’s earnings. The company is expected to log its third straight quarterly profit when it announces earnings later Tuesday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:20 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.3% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1558 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 154.33 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1248 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $106,107.61 Ether rose 1.3% to $3,588.29 Bonds

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.690% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.41% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $59.96 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,143.85 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

