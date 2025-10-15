Stocks Extend Gains on Bessent’s Trade Remarks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed wave of dip buying paced a rebound in stocks as the nascent earnings season underscored the strength of Corporate America amid bets Federal Reserve rate cuts will keep the positive momentum going.

Equities extended gains after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the possibility of a longer China tariff truce tied specifically to rare earth. The S&P 500 rose 1%. Big banks rallied on solid results from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. Positive comments on artificial-intelligence demand from ASML Holding NV spurred gains in chipmakers, which were also buoyed by an analyst upgrade of Nvidia Corp.

Following one of the best six-month stretches for stocks since the 1950s, the market has seen brief bouts of profit-taking amid a flare-up in trade tensions. When asked by reporters if the US would delay implementation of additional 100% tariffs on China, Bessent said that it is possible that “we could go to a longer roll in return for a delay” on rare earths export controls.

“Markets are being driven by a delicate mix of optimism and caution,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Investors are largely shrugging off renewed US–China trade tensions. Upbeat US bank earnings have reinforced confidence in the resilience of Corporate America.”

Bond markets were broadly stronger worldwide. Longer-dated Treasuries outperformed. Japan’s first sale of government debt since the ruling political coalition crumbled drew firm demand. French bonds surged on optimism budget concessions made by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will help avert a deeper political crisis. Gold hit a fresh record.

“Despite the recent tariff noise, fundamentals remain strong,” said Max Kettner at HSBC. “The weak USD should help US equities in the next two quarters. Global top-down consensus expectations have been upgraded since May, although they remain low enough for further potential upgrades in our view.”

Kettner also notes he’s heading into 2026 with a continued “risk-on stance” as short-term US growth expectations look easy to beat.

“Q3 earnings results are important, but they are backward-looking. What I’ll be watching closely is forward guidance, particularly any signs of optimism,” said Stephen Kates at Bankrate. “Positive guidance can be self-reinforcing for Wall St. and Main St. Rising stock prices boost business and consumer confidence, which in turn, encourages more real-economy spending.”

Corporate Highlights:

Morgan Stanley’s stock traders crushed expectations in the third quarter, topping rivals on the surge in trading activity as US President Donald Trump’s policies kept markets jittery throughout the period. As concerns begin to emerge about the quality of US credit, Morgan Stanley reported a noteworthy figure for loan-loss provisions: zero dollars. Bank of America Corp.’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates as investment-banking activity increased amid a long-awaited comeback in M&A and net interest income topped analysts’ estimates. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for profit and revenue in the third quarter and posted credit-quality metrics that were also better than expected. Nvidia Corp. added another bull on Wednesday, as HSBC upgraded the chipmaker to buy from hold, citing the ongoing growth of artificial intelligence. Apple Inc. updated its top-of-the-line iPad Pro, Vision Pro headset and 14-inch MacBook Pro, rounding out a series of product refreshes ahead of the crucial holiday-shopping season. Apple is preparing to expand its manufacturing operations in Vietnam as part of a push into the smart home market and an ongoing effort to lessen its dependence on China. ASML Holding NV said demand for its most sophisticated chip-making machines is soaring thanks to the artificial intelligence boom, signaling optimism just months after the semiconductor equipment maker warned the trade war could stymie growth. Nscale, a data center developer focused on artificial intelligence, has agreed to build a site for Microsoft Corp. in Texas, the fourth such deal between the companies in the last two months. Dollar Tree Inc. projected earnings per share to gain at a compound rate of as much as 15% over the next three years. Papa John’s International Inc. jumped as Reuters reports that Apollo Global Management submitted a bid within the last week to take the pizza chain operator private at $64 per share. Investors led by BlackRock Inc.’s Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to buy Aligned Data Centers in a deal that values the company at $40 billion, including debt. Abbott Laboratories cut the top end of its 2025 earnings guidance by 2 cents a share, just as the Trump administration launched an investigation into the medical device sector that could lead to tariffs on its biggest product category. Volkswagen AG truck brand Scania AB has opened a €2 billion ($2.3 billion) manufacturing facility in China to supply trucks in the world’s biggest market as well as export to Asia. Waymo is planning to launch its driverless ride-hailing service in London next year, marking its second international expansion and its first in Europe. TotalEnergies SE said its third-quarter profit and cash flow may rise slightly after oil and gas output increased and refining margins jumped from a year earlier, outweighing a drop in crude prices. How should regulators react to the blurring line between investing and gambling? Let us know in the latest Markets Pulse survey.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Equities couldn’t quite finish the job of rallying from steep opening losses Tuesday, but this morning are in an ebullient mood after ASML’s strong sales figures underscored the strength of AI investment demand. It remains very much a bull market from that perspective, and the evidence of the last couple of years suggests that it will take a steady diet of bad news elsewhere to keep the market down for very long.”

—Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 10:02 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1% The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.6% KBW Bank Index rose 1% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 2.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1624 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3347 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 151.43 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $111,601.7 Ether fell 1.3% to $4,066.22 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.00% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.57% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.53% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.48% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.59% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $58.96 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,199.29 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.