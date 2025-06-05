Stocks Fall as Trump-Musk Fight Knocks Down Tesla: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell alongside Treasuries as online squabbling between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk knocked down Tesla Inc., dragging other megacap tech shares with it.

The Nasdaq 100 dropped as much as 1.2% before paring losses. Tesla sank 14% as Trump proposed ending Musk’s government contracts and subsidies. Space-related companies surged. Earlier gains in equities were driven by hopes tensions between the US and China would ease as Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to further trade talks.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

On the eve of the all-important jobs data, an unexpected jump in unemployment claims added to speculation the Fed will have to resume rate cuts sooner rather than later to prevent an US recession.

Economists see payrolls rising by 125,000 after job growth in March and April exceeded projections. That would leave the average over the past three months tracking a still-solid 162,000. The unemployment rate is seen holding at 4.2%.

“The Federal Reserve is navigating a narrow path,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “While they expect the economy to soften, persistent trade uncertainty is ripe ground for monetary policy missteps.”

Corporate Highlights:

Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. are on pace to finalize their $14.1 billion combination with US President Donald Trump’s administration ahead of a deal deadline later this month, capping an 18-month saga to combine the steelmakers into the world’s second-largest producer.

Brown-Forman Corp., owner of the Jack Daniel’s brand, tumbled on results that trailed expectations while projecting a sales decline for the current fiscal year.

Circle Internet Group Inc. surged as the company and some of its shareholders raised nearly $1.1 billion in an initial public offering that was upsized twice amid strong demand.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. has agreed to sell a majority stake in its global Kleenex and tissue businesses outside of North America to a newly-formed venture with Brazilian pulp supplier Suzano SA.

Procter & Gamble Co. plans to slash as many as 7,000 office jobs over the next two years as the maker of Tide laundry detergent and Gillette razors seeks to improve productivity.

Mattel Inc. and its Fisher-Price unit have settled lawsuits alleging their recalled Rock ‘n Play baby sleeper was so defectively designed that it led to the deaths of infants.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 3:41 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.9%

The Russell 2000 Index was little changed

Tesla fell 14%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1436

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3568

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 143.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $102,390.92

Ether fell 2.2% to $2,549.98

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.62%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $63.38 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,357.52 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.